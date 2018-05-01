Cardinal George Pell to stand trial for sex abuse accusations

Privacy Policy

Front Page.org

Front Page.org (“Front Page” or “Site”) has created this Privacy Policy (“Policy”) in order to demonstrate its firm commitment to privacy and explain how the Site uses information collected from Users. In adopting this Policy, Front Page intends to balance the Site’s legitimate business interests in collecting and using personal information with Site Users’ reasonable expectations of privacy. The following Policy discloses the Site’s information gathering and dissemination practices. By using or registering with the Site and/or using the Site’s Services, Users accept and consent to the collection, use, disclosure, and other handling of their information as described below.

ALL USERS OF FRONT PAGE SHOULD CAREFULLY REVIEW THIS PRIVACY POLICY, AS IT CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT USERS’ LEGAL RIGHTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES.

Definitions

“Content” is information, materials and other content, including, but not limited to, video, sounds, text, images, and designs. “User” refers to any internet Visitor or User of Front Page, namely a person that seeks to use and engage with Front Page Content or Services. “Visitor” refers to any individual Internet browser that may view any portion of the Site, particularly public portions of the site that do not require registration. “Site ” refers to the Front Page website and associated pages, accessible at http://frontpage.org . “Services” refers to the features, functionality, and content of the Site. “Third Parties” means any person or entity that is not Front Page.org.

Website Privacy Policy

1.Non-Personally Identifying Information

A. Information Collected from Visitors

Front Page collects certain information from all Visitors to the Site that is not personally identifiable. This information includes, but is not limited to:

the User’s internet service provider (ISP); the User’s internet browser type, version, and operating system (OS); the date and time of a Visitor’s exit and entry on the Site; the names and addresses of referral Sites; the specific pages a Visitor chooses to visit on the Site; and certain search terms that a Visitor may have employed to find the Site.

Front Page collects this information, at least in part, via the use of cookies. Please review Section 3.D Cookies for more information regarding how Front Page employs cookies on the Site.

B. Use of Information from Visitors

Information collected from Visitors is used for purposes of internal reviews, including, but not limited to: traffic audits; tailoring the Site’s pages to a particular User’s technology environment; tailoring the Site’s Content and Services to a particular User’s preferences; generating Content and Services recommendations; generating and analyzing aggregate demographic information, Site traffic, and search trends; and general Site administration. Utilizing User data in the manners outlined above allows Front Page to create a Site experience that better addresses the needs and preferences of its Users. The information the Site collects is also used for important Site administration purposes and for internal reviews.

At this time, Front Page does not share the non-personally identifiable information it collects from Visitors with any Third Parties. However, Front Page may exercise the right to disclose such non-personally identifying information in an aggregate, anonymized form at a future date, with notice consistent with section 3.H Privacy Policy Modifications. Additionally, Front Page may exercise the right to disclose any analysis it performs on such information, though not the information itself, for the purposes of obtaining sponsors, selling advertising space, or for any other legitimate purpose. Should Front Page decide to disclose such information to Third Parties, Front Page will do so in accordance with all relevant national and international laws.

2.Personally Identifiable Information

A. Information Collected from Users

Front Page passively or automatically collects the Internet Protocol (IP) addresses of Site Visitors. However, Front Page does not passively or automatically collect or retain geolocation information relating to IP addresses. Front Page does collect and retain such region or geolocation information, or language preferences, that a User might self-select upon visiting the Site.

Additionally, Front Page collects and retain such personally identifiable information that a User might choose to provide. Such information may include, but is not limited to:

The User’s language preferences; The User’s region or geolocation; The User’s name, username, or pseudonym; The User’s email address, or other contact information; The User’s log-in credentials, should the User choose to register with the Site; Any information regarding a User’s Content preferences that the User chooses to indicate, or otherwise provide, to the Site; Any information regarding the User’s interests in a particular region or geographic location that the User chooses to indicate, or otherwise provide, to the Site; and Any information regarding the User’s account or Services preferences that the User chooses to indicate, or otherwise provide, to the Site.

Front Page does not require Users to register with the Site to view Site Contents. Front Page may require User’s to register with the Site before they can utilize certain Services.

B. Use of Information from Users

Front Page collects such personally-identifiable or sensitive information of Site Users, as identified above, to facilitate and improve Users’ interactions with Site Content and Services. User-selected region or geolocation information and language preferences allow Front Page to enhance a Users’ experiences with the Site by tailoring Content and Services to Users’ interests.

Additionally, Front Page uses the passively or automatically collected IP addresses of Users for identity, safety, and security purposes. Such uses include, but are not limited to, identifying a specific User, investigating or preventing a User’s abuse of any and all terms of the Site, or preventing access to the Site based on a User’s IP address.

If a User chooses to register with the Site, Front Page utilizes any User-provided information to track the User’s Content and Services history; suggest Content or Services; track, remember, and apply a User’s desired Content, Services, or account settings; or otherwise augment or improve the User’s experience with Site Contents or Services. Front Page also utilizes such information or for purposes of Site administration and internal review.

Front Page maintains a historical record for each registered User. This historical record may include, but is not limited to, the User’s: account history, Site activities, previously-accessed Content, previously-requested Services, and any related data. Front Page may use this data to help identify potential liabilities, resolve disputes, troubleshoot problems, or enforce all terms of the Site. These data sets cannot be completely removed for any reason, including User request.

If a User has chosen to provide contact information to Front Page, Front Page may use such information to communicate with the User, including, but not limited to: sending the User occasional messages, Content, or communications; corresponding with the User in response to the User’s inquiries; providing Services at the User’s request; and otherwise managing the User’s account. Users may opt-out of future promotional mailings from Front Page by employing the methods provided in Section 3.G Opt-Out and Modification of Provided Information. However, even where a User chooses to opt-out from promotional mailings, registered Users will continue to receive administrative messages or communications related to the User’s account or to the usage and functionality of the Site.

At this time, Front Page does not share the personally identifiable or sensitive information it collects with Third Parties.

C. Registration by Children is Prohibited

Pursuant to Front Page’s Terms of Service, only users thirteen (13) years and older may register for an account with the Site. Front Page generally does not knowingly collect personally identifiable information from children under thirteen (13) years of age. Upon notice that Front Page has inadvertently collected personally identifiable information from a child under thirteen (13) years of age, Front Page will take all reasonable steps to remove such information from its records as quickly as reasonably possible. Please contact Front Page at info-ir@frontpage.org to report any such violations of Front Page’s Terms of Service and to facilitate removal of such information, pursuant to Front Page’s Privacy Policy.

3.Additional Terms

A. Security

Front Page employs commercially reasonable security methods to secure the privacy of Site Users, including, but not limited to, password protected file systems and similar means of protection, designed to protect against the loss, misuse, and alteration of information under our control. While Front Page take commercially reasonable security precautions, Front Page is not responsible for data breaches of Third Parties such as, but not limited to: web hosts; advertising providers; communications providers; any Third Parties accessible via the Site through methods such as, but not limited to, hyperlinks, referral links, or reference; or any Third Parties a User might utilize to interact with Site Content, such as, but not limited to, social media or other Content sharing or communication platforms.

B. Voluntary Public Disclosure

The Site’s Services may include features such as, but not limited to, User profiles, User-generated reading lists, and Content-sharing Services. Any information a User discloses in these areas may be publicly available on the Internet. Such information may be read, collected, or used by Third Parties. Front Page is not responsible for personally identifiable information a User may choose to publicly disclose.

To the extent that Users post any personal Content, such as pictures, video, or other intellectual property Users may own on the Site, Users understand and agree that Front Page shall have an absolute license and right to use, copy, distribute, or otherwise display the Content the Users provided on the Site, as well as Third Party sites with whom Front Page may have agreements.

C. Third Party Websites

This Policy applies only to the information collected by Front Page. The Site may contain links, references, or Content-sharing Services to other Third Party websites, or involving other Third Party websites, that are not owned or controlled by Front Page. These sites control their own privacy practices and are not bound by this Policy. Front Page is not responsible for the information or services provided on Third Party sites, nor is it responsible for the privacy practices or content of such sites.

D. Cookies

A cookie is a small text file that is stored on a User’s computer for record-keeping purposes. Front Page uses session cookies and persistent cookies in order to provide insights regarding how well the Site performs on User devices and to track information such as page views, conversion rates, device information (such as browser version and operating system), Visitor IP addresses, and referral sites. Front Page uses this information to enhance the performance, functionality, and security of the Site. By continuing to use the Site, Users consent to Front Page’s cookie policy. To learn more about cookies, please visit http://cookiepedia.co.uk/types-of-cookies. To learn how to disable cookies on your browser, please visit http://cookiepedia.co.uk/how-to-manage-cookies. Front Page takes no responsibility for the content on the above-named Third Party website.

E. Disclosure

Front Page reserves the right to disclose the personally identifiable or sensitive information of Site Users as required by legal mandate, including, but not limited to, compliance with a judicial proceeding, court order, or legal process lawfully served on Front Page. Front Page may also disclose the personally identifiable or sensitive information of Site Users in order to prevent or report suspected fraud or suspected illegal activities.

F. Ownership of Data

Front Page may share the personally identifiable or sensitive information of Site Users among other entities owned or operated by Front Page. Were Front Page to engage in a business transition, such as a merger, acquisition, or sale, the personally identifiable information of Users may be among the assets transferred.

G. Opt-Out and Modification of Provided Information

Users may opt-out of communications from the Site. Users may request to review the information that Front Page has collected from them, and Users may request that their information be modified or removed from Front Page’s records. Users may preclude future communications from Front Page, and Users may request that their accounts be deleted.

Users may request all such actions by sending an email describing their request to info-ir@frontpage.org.

H. Privacy Policy Modifications

Front Page retains the right to modify this Policy at any time, and changes shall become effective immediately upon publication. While Front Page will notify Users of changes to this Policy by posting a notification banner on the homepage of the Site for two weeks following any changes to the policy, Users are obligated to review this Policy on a regular basis.

I. Contact Information

Any notice or other communication regarding this Policy shall be written. Please email all such notifications and communications to info-ir@frontpage.org.

J. Disclaimer

All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them. Similarly, reference to any specific commercial product, process, service, or individual by name, trade name, trademark, manufacturer, or otherwise does not necessarily constitute or imply their endorsement, recommendation, or favoring of this

site FrontPage.org, Front Page.Org, Ltd. (Front Page), or any products/services offered on or by this site. The views and opinions of content authors do not necessarily state or reflect those of this site FrontPage.org, Front Page, or any agents thereof.

Links from this site to other websites or internet locations are offered as a convenience only, and (as for this site) your use of them is at your own risk. Neither this site FrontPage.org nor any agent/agency thereof, makes any warranty, express or implied, or assumes any legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or usefulness of any content, product, or service offered on or by those linked sites. Nor does Front Page assume any legal liability or responsibility for any consequences arising from your access or use of those links or the content, products, or services available through them.